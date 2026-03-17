Flexible inflation-targeting framework is up for second review as RBI's MPC completes ten years

MUMBAI: Since the institution of the monetary policy committee (MPC) under RBI governor Urjit Patel as the chairman in June 2016, establishing the flexible inflation-targeting framework, the rate-setting panel has met 59 times, with the first meeting in October 2016 and the 59th and most recent one in February 2026. Of these 59 meetings, only 12 delivered repo rate cuts while 16 saw repo hikes and the remaining 31 saw no actions.

By law, every fifth year, the government, along with the Reserve Bank, has to review the flexible inflation-targeting framework, with the upcoming review slated for March 31. The first review of the framework was held in March 2021 which retained the framework for a second five-year period ending March 31, 2026.

No Mint Road observer is expecting any changes to the 4%, with a 2% leeway either way, inflation target being set for the central bank, which has to report to Parliament if it failed to contain retail inflation within the target for three consecutive quarters. In the 10 years of the MPC, the RBI under governor Shaktikanta Das had to report to the House only once when inflation crossed the upper band of 6% for three quarter during the pandemic era.

Another interesting aspect of the MPC is that most of these 24 rate actions happened when the monetary policy stance was neutral, indicating the central bank’s willingness to be nimble and be ready to act when the situation warrants, according to an analysis of the 59 MPC meetings by SBI Research.