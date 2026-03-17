NCLT clears Adani's Rs 15,000 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates

The Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Adani Enterprises’ Rs 15,000 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), paving the way for billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate to assume control of the debt-laden company.

In November last year, a Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan of AEL to acquire JAL. In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said the resolution plan may be implemented either directly by them, its group entities, or through special purpose vehicles, in line with the approved structure.

The approved resolution plan mandates the immediate delisting of JAL’s securities from stock exchanges with zero consideration for existing shareholders. According to exchange disclosure, the liquidation value is insufficient to satisfy even secured creditors' claims in full, resulting in nil consideration for shareholders during the delisting process.