Outstanding dues of wilful defaulters swell 10x to Rs 3.83 lakh crore since 2014

The number of wilful defaulters in the banking system has more than tripled over the past decade, with the total outstanding amount ballooning to ₹3.83 lakh crore as of March 2025, the government informed Parliament recently.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that the number of wilful defaulters rose from 5,076 in March 2014 to 18,318 in March 2025.

During the same period, the total amount outstanding surged from Rs 39,369 crore to Rs 3,83,264 crore, reflecting a sharp rise in bad loans linked to such borrowers. The data is based on information provided by TransUnion CIBIL and covers accounts of Rs 25 lakh and above.

The government also shared details of the top wilful defaulters over the years. In recent years, companies such as ABG Shipyard Ltd and Gitanjali Gems Ltd have consistently featured among the largest defaulters. As of March 2025, ABG Shipyard topped the list, followed by Gitanjali Gems and Beta Napthol Ltd.