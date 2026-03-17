Renault relaunches Duster at Rs 10.49 lakh, undercuts rivals in mid-size SUV segment

French carmaker Renault on Tuesday relaunched its popular mid-size SUV, the Duster, at an aggressive starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh for the base 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant. This pricing undercuts the segment leader Hyundai Creta and other popular rivals such as Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra.

Customers can access a special introductory price of Rs 10.29 lakh until March 31, 2026, through the R-Pass pre-booking programme. The success of the new Duster in India is important for Renault as it looks to grab a noticeable market share in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

The new Duster is also the first product launched under the Renault International Gameplan 2027 in India where the brand is prioritising targeted investment and product expansion as part of a broader global strategy.

The carmaker is also eyeing a market share of 3-5% in the Indian PV market by 2030. Renault brand CEO and Chief Growth Officer Fabrice Cambolive had said in January that they will increase the number of models in India because the market is big and there are a lot of growing segments.

After peaking in FY2017 with sales of 135,123 units and nearly 4% market share, Renault India struggled to keep pace with rival automakers with its market share coming down to about 1% in the PV market.