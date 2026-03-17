TCS launches AI platform with NVIDIA to speed up enterprise adoption

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new enterprise platform, TCS Rapid Outcome AI, aimed at helping organisations move more quickly from experimenting with artificial intelligence to deploying it at scale. The platform has been developed in collaboration with NVIDIA.
The platform is designed to support businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, retail, life sciences and engineering services. It enables companies to run AI applications that automate decisions, improve visibility into operations, reduce manual work and increase productivity.
The platform combines predictive analytics, generative AI, computer vision, and agentic and physical AI blueprints tailored to specific industries. According to the company, this approach is intended to help enterprises achieve higher levels of autonomy in their workflows.
John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises operate across industries—from manufacturing and telecom to banking and retail. The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform alongside TCS’ deep industry expertise, enables organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes.”
Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer at TCS, said, “TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers. The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience driving AI at scale. We are excited about the scale of impact this creates, and the value we deliver together.”
The platform is built on NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure and uses accelerated computing to allow enterprises to simulate, test and refine decisions before applying them in real-world environments. It also uses NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD-based simulation tools to create digital twins of systems such as telecom infrastructure, helping organisations assess safety, efficiency and planning strategies.
For operational intelligence, the platform uses NVIDIA Metropolis to develop vision AI agents that can monitor environments such as factory floors, warehouses, retail outlets and telecom infrastructure in real time. These systems can detect safety violations, identify quality issues early and generate alerts.
The platform also includes persona-based AI tools using NVIDIA NIM microservices. These tools are designed to support functions such as customer service, IT operations, engineering and decision-making, helping employees access information, resolve issues more quickly and improve productivity.
TCS said it is continuing to expand its partnership with NVIDIA through joint initiatives and a dedicated NVIDIA Business Unit, with a focus on helping enterprises deploy AI solutions tailored to specific sectors.
The platform will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where TCS will present its approach to scaling AI across industries.