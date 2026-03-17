TCS launches AI platform with NVIDIA to speed up enterprise adoption

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new enterprise platform, TCS Rapid Outcome AI, aimed at helping organisations move more quickly from experimenting with artificial intelligence to deploying it at scale. The platform has been developed in collaboration with NVIDIA.

The platform is designed to support businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, retail, life sciences and engineering services. It enables companies to run AI applications that automate decisions, improve visibility into operations, reduce manual work and increase productivity.

The platform combines predictive analytics, generative AI, computer vision, and agentic and physical AI blueprints tailored to specific industries. According to the company, this approach is intended to help enterprises achieve higher levels of autonomy in their workflows.

John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises operate across industries—from manufacturing and telecom to banking and retail. The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform alongside TCS’ deep industry expertise, enables organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes.”

Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer at TCS, said, “TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers. The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience driving AI at scale. We are excited about the scale of impact this creates, and the value we deliver together.”