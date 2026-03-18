Ambani ropes in over 15 merchant bankers for Jio share sale

MUMBAI: Despite many companies putting their IPO plans on the backburner citing the jittery market conditions since the Iran war, Mukesh Ambani is going ahead with the listing plan of his telecom asset Reliance Jio Platforms. More than 15 merchant bankers have been hired to manage the process that would be the biggest IPO ever from India Inc with the issue size likely topping $4 billion.

At the last AGM, Reliance chairman Ambani had said he would take Jio, which is the largest telecom player by customer base, revenue and profit, public by the middle of 2026.

After the Iran war spooked markets, ripping off Rs 34 trillion investor wealth in the first two weeks, companies like Phonepe said they are putting off the plan till the market sentiment and liquidity improve. Many other companies are also silently delaying the roadshows.

The Walmart-owned Phonepe was to hit the market this month with a Rs 12,000 crore issue, making it the second largest from the fintech space after Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore issue earlier.

The IPO will most likely be an offer-for-sale and may value the company at $170 billion.

Jio’s IPO syndicate involves over 15 advisors including big names such as Wall Street giants Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, as well as domestic investment banks like Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL, and Kotak Mahindra Capital, a source told TNIE Wednesday.