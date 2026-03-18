Direct tax mop-up rises 7% till March 17; personal I-T collections slow down

India’s net direct tax collections rose 7.19% year-on-year to Rs 22.8 lakh crore as of March 17 in the current financial year, led by robust growth in corporate tax receipts, according to official data.

Gross direct tax collections stood at Rs 27.14 lakh crore, up 4.86% from a year ago, while refunds declined 5.86% to Rs 4.34 lakh crore, aiding the rise in net collections.

Corporate tax remained the key driver of growth, with net collections rising to Rs 10.91 lakh crore from Rs 9.68 lakh crore in the year-ago period, an increase of about 12.8%. In contrast, personal income tax collections grew at a slower pace of 2.7% to Rs 11.32 lakh crore.

According to Jayesh Sanghvi, the strength in corporate tax collections reflects sustained profitability across sectors. “Corporate tax collections have remained robust in recent months, supported by strong profitability and reflected in advance tax growth of over 9.5%,” he said.