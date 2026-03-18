Raw material prices surge amid war, says Finolex Cables sales head

Pune-based Finolex Cables has flagged rising input costs and potential production disruptions if the ongoing conflict in West Asia persists, with a senior executive warning that raw material prices have already surged sharply.

“Ever since the war began, we have seen prices of raw materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) go up by 20–25%. If the war continues for at least two weeks, our production could be impacted,” Amit Mathur, president (sales and marketing), said.

He added that while most of the company’s heating processes are electrified, copper casting depends on LNG, making operations vulnerable to energy supply disruptions. “There is a shortage of raw materials. However, copper prices have remained stable or softened slightly after the war. The weakening of the rupee in recent months has also pushed up input costs,” he said.

Mathur said the company plans to pass on higher costs to customers amid the sustained pressure on margins.

Finolex Cables is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue from Tamil Nadu in the next financial year, driven by industrial expansion, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, solar installations and data centre demand.

“The southern market contributes nearly 40% to our revenue, and Tamil Nadu alone accounts for about 40% of that. We expect to generate around Rs 800 crore from the state this year,” Mathur said, adding that the company clocked around 35% growth in India in the last quarter.