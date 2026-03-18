Rupee bleeds to new closing low of 92.63 on crude worries

MUMBAI: Despite the equity markets rallying for the third consecutive day and crude prices remaining flat with a negative bias, the rupee tested new intra-day and closing lows. The domestic currency that has been bleeding since the Iran war began two weeks ago plunged to a record low of 92.63 after falling to 92.67 in the forex market and 92.80 on the MCX.

The currency has lost more than 5% YTD on the back of another 4.9% loss last year. The main trigger, according to currency traders, is the lack of a resolution in reopening the key Hormuz Strait that carries a fifth of global oil supplies since the war on Iran began on February 27. India imports as much as 85% of its energy demand, and nearly half of that was coming through the Strait.

Another reason they said is the continued strengthening of the dollar, which is leasing to more selloff by foreign investors in the equity markets. They have taken out more than $7 billion since the beginning of the year on the back of close to $19 billion rip-off last year. When capital flows out, that puts pressure on the rupee as it widens the current account deficit.

The rupee slumped 23 paise to close at a record low of 92.63 against the dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the unit opened at 92.42 and traded in the range of 92.41-92.48 for most of the session before losing ground at the fag end to close at its record low of 92.63 after plumbing 92.76 before close.

Since the war began, the rupee has lost more than 1.5% becoming the worst Asian currency for the second year.

After Iran closed the chokepoint, only a handful of oil and gas tankers have crossed the passage towards India's shores, sending crude prices up by over 45%.

At 1730 hrs, the global crude benchmark Brent was trading nearly flat at $104.17 a barrel. On the MCX, oil was trading 0.25% down at Rs 8,849.