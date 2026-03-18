Sebi says 111 stockbrokers have settled algo trading case by paying Rs 1 lakh each

MUMBAI: As many as 111 brokers of the 120 who were issued show-cause notices for alleged violation of algo trading rules have chosen to go for settlement with the markets regulator Sebi.

Sebi said the brokers involved in the alleged violations who chose to settle now include industry leaders like Zerodha, Upstoxx, HDFC Securities, ICICI Securities, Angel One, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth, Choice Equity Broking, Prabhuldas Leeladher, 5Paisa Capital, Anand Rathi, Geojit, Nirmal Bang, Paytm Money, and Motilal Oswal among others.

These entities paid Rs 1 lakh each to settle the matter, said an order passed by Sebi on Wednesday.

The scheme offered brokers facing adjudication proceedings pending before the adjudicating officers, the Securities Appellate Tribunal, or various courts a resolution of the alleged violations in a time-bound and streamlined manner, in accordance with the provisions of the settlement regulations.

Sebi said as many as 111 entities have utilized the settlement scheme for association with certain algo platforms 2025, designed to resolve pending proceedings against stock brokers linked with unauthorized algorithmic trading platforms.