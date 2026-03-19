CBI questions Anil Ambani in Rs 2,929 crore SBI 'cheating' case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Thursday questioned industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with the alleged Rs 2,929 crore cheating case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd and him on a complaint by the State Bank of India, officials said.

Ambani arrived at the agency headquarters this morning for questioning in the case.

The agency has alleged fund diversion, misappropriation and other irregularities in the loan funds issued to the company by the bank, they said.

The spokesperson for Anil Ambani said in a statement on Thursday that he will be appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on March 19 and 20 "for examination in connection with the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the State Bank of India".

"The appearance is in furtherance to Mr Ambani's commitment to extend full cooperation in the matter with all agencies," the spokesperson said.

The CBI had booked Ambani in August last year for allegedly defrauding the SBI to the tune of Rs 2,929.05 crore, officials said.

According to the SBI complaint, now part of the FIR, the company had an outstanding of over Rs 40,000 crore to various lenders with the public sector bank alone facing a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore, according to 2018 figures.