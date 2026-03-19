RBI says no material governance issue at HDFC Bank; shares volatile after chairman’s exit

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said HDFC Bank remains financially sound, well-capitalised, and adequately liquid, with no material concerns regarding governance or conduct based on its assessment.

The banking regulator stated that it has taken note of recent developments at HDFC Bank and approved the bank’s request for a transition arrangement for the position of part-time chairman. It added that it will continue to engage with the bank’s board and management on the way forward.

The statement comes amid market turbulence following the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

Shares of HDFC Bank witnessed sharp volatility during the day, plunging nearly 9% in early trade to around Rs 770 from the previous close of Rs 843.05. However, the stock pared its losses after a post-opening analyst call, where interim chairman Keki Mistry reassured investors that there were no material governance or operational concerns behind the exit.

The recovery helped the stock climb off its lows, though it was still trading about 5% lower at around Rs 803 apiece on the NSE at the time of writing.