Rupee slump hits luxury cars: BMW follows Mercedes and Audi with April price hike

BMW Group India on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 2% across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles effective from April 1. The price hike by BMW comes days after Mercedes-Benz and Audi announced a similar revision due to rupee depreciation and rising input costs.

“To offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% across our range effective 1 April 2026. This recalibration ensures we continue to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that our customers expect,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMWGroup India.

BMW car prices start at Rs 45.30 lakh for the 2 Series Gran Coupe and go up to Rs 2.58 crore for the i7, BMW's top model (ex-showroom).

The fresh hikes come after luxury carmakers announced multiple price hikes last year to offset the impact of the falling rupee against the US dollar, euro and British pound. The rupee slipped past 93 against the US dollar on Thursday and hit its fresh lifetime low of 93.35 amid the ongoing tension in West Asia and rising oil prices.

Most luxury cars became expensive by 2-3% at the start of the calendar year 2026. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer in January had said that they plan to increase vehicle prices by around 2% every quarter as sustained foreign exchange volatility continues to pressure margins.