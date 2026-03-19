Rupee slump hits luxury cars: BMW follows Mercedes and Audi with April price hike

BMW Group India on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 2% across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles effective from April 1. The price hike by BMW comes days after Mercedes-Benz and Audi announced a similar revision due to rupee depreciation and rising input costs.
“To offset escalating logistics and material costs alongside a depreciating rupee, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% across our range effective 1 April 2026. This recalibration ensures we continue to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that our customers expect,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMWGroup India.
BMW car prices start at Rs 45.30 lakh for the 2 Series Gran Coupe and go up to Rs 2.58 crore for the i7, BMW's top model (ex-showroom).
The fresh hikes come after luxury carmakers announced multiple price hikes last year to offset the impact of the falling rupee against the US dollar, euro and British pound. The rupee slipped past 93 against the US dollar on Thursday and hit its fresh lifetime low of 93.35 amid the ongoing tension in West Asia and rising oil prices.
Most luxury cars became expensive by 2-3% at the start of the calendar year 2026. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer in January had said that they plan to increase vehicle prices by around 2% every quarter as sustained foreign exchange volatility continues to pressure margins.
Compared to the levels seen last year, the rupee has depreciated by around 8% against the US dollar. In the case of the British pound and the euro, the decline is in double digits. India imports most of its luxury cars or components for luxury cars from Germany and the United Kingdom.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers.” Audi India currently sells a range of luxury cars and SUVs ranging from the Q3 SUV to the RSQ8 priced between Rs 43.23 lakh and Rs 2.34 crore.
Commenting on the price hike, Brendon Sissing, vice president of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said, “This decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs. While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability."
Mercedes-Benz’s vehicles are priced from Rs 44.45 lakh to Rs 3.67 crore in India.