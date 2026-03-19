Sensex crashes 2,500 points, investors lose Rs 12.5 lakh crore as global energy crisis deepens

India’s equity market faced one of its most brutal sell-offs on Thursday as West Asia tensions escalated overnight amid massive attacks on energy infrastructure and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz which pushed crude oil prices to around $119 per barrel. Further, the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady dampened investors' sentiment. Additional pressure came from rupee weakness, FII selling and rising concerns over inflation and economic growth.

The Sensex fell 2,497 points or 3.26% to close the Thursday session at 74,207 while the Nifty 50 shed 776 points, or 3.26% lower to settle at 23,002. In intraday deals, the Sensex hit a low of 73,951, while the Nifty 50 fell as much as 22,930. Thursday's fall was the biggest on the Nifty 50 index since June 2024 when the general election results were announced.

The crash wiped out Rs 12.50 lakh crore from investors' kitty, as the m-cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 426.13 lakh crore from Rs 438.63 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the rupee closed at 93.13, a 52-week low.

“The domestic market ended sharply lower, giving up the gains of the past three days, as a series of attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East triggered a renewed spike in oil prices and dampened investor sentiment. The US Fed adopted a hawkish stance, signalling higher inflation amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Geopolitical tensions in West Asia escalated sharply overnight with Iranian missiles striking key Gulf energy infrastructure, deepening the severe global energy crisis. Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field has intensified retaliatory actions, driving oil prices above $115 per barrel and disrupting LNG supplies.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the conflict has increasingly taken the shape of energy warfare, with attacks on critical infrastructure by both sides driving a sharp spike in crude oil prices and rattling investor confidence. The fall was further exacerbated by persistent foreign outflows, with FIIs selling Rs 73,705 crore over the past 12 sessions, adding to the pressure alongside weak global cues.