Accenture Q2 results lift sentiment for Indian IT earnings growth

Accenture’s Q2 results and improved guidance have lifted sentiment around Indian IT companies, pointing to stable earnings growth despite uneven global demand.

The company reported 8% year-on-year revenue growth in dollar terms to $18 billion and raised its full-year growth guidance to 3–5%. Excluding a drag from its US federal business, growth is seen at 4–6%. Strong deal bookings of $22.1 billion also signalled steady demand.

Brokerages said that while this does not signal a sharp recovery, it does reduce fears of further slowdown amid escalating war in the Middle East.

Nomura said the updated guidance “confirms that growth is not worsening further,” adding that demand in financial services remains steady. However, it cautioned that a broader recovery still depends on macroeconomic improvement.

Citi also remained cautious. It said the guidance does not include “any significant economic disruption,” even as bookings rose 4% year-on-year. The brokerage added that valuations for Indian IT remain high at about 16 times FY27 earnings.

Other analysts see small positives building up. Nuvama called the results a “minor incremental positive,” saying they show resilience in demand and could support higher investments and hiring as AI-led work increases.

Meanwhile, HSBC said the results offer “limited support to revive sentiments,” but noted that artificial intelligence is a net tailwind and is helping Accenture gain market share.

Industry experts said the nature of demand is changing rather than improving sharply.