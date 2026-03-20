CBDT updates perquisite valuation for salaried employees in new Income-tax Rules 2026

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has officially notified the Income Tax Rules, 2026, introducing updated frameworks for the valuation of perquisites provided to salaried employees. Effective from April 1, 2026, these rules aim to streamline how non-monetary benefits, ranging from rent-free housing to company-provided cars, are calculated and taxed.

Under the new guidelines, residential accommodation valuation remains tied to city population metrics based on the 2011 census. Employees in major metros with populations exceeding 40 lakhs will see their perquisite value pegged at 10% of their salary, while those in smaller urban areas will benefit from lower rates of 7.5% or 5%.

Significant updates were also made to the valuation of "concessional loans" and "fringe benefits." The rules continue to exempt small loans up to Rs 2 lakh and provide relief for medical treatments of specified diseases. Additionally, the tax-free limit for corporate gifts and vouchers has been established at Rs 15,000 per annum, offering a clear threshold for both employers and taxpayers.

The CBDT has emphasised that these valuations are essential for ensuring that the total compensation, both cash and kind, is accurately reflected in an individual’s taxable income under the "salaries" head.