HDFC Bank fires three senior executives over alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds

The issue of mis-selling came to light when a few NRI customers who were sold some of the AT1 bonds filed a complaint with the Nagpur branch of the economic offences wing of the Maharashtra police in July 2025. The bank through its branch in the Dubai International Finance Centre sold these bonds in May 2021.

These bonds were written down to zero in March 2023 after Credit Suisse was merged with UBS in June. AT-1 holders had to take a complete write-off.

A high-net-worth individual named four HDFC Bank officials. One of the complainants, Narendra Singru, a senior advisor at the Asian Development Bank, is represented by AK & Partners.

The other aggrieved investors include Ashutosh Tiwary, chief executive of MTN Guinea Bissau, Pankaj Sinha, a senior director at Coca-Cola, and Varun Mahajan, founder and director of Garava Investment & Consulting. Tiwary is currently based in South Africa and Mahajan in Dubai. The four investors are said to have invested around Rs 20-25 crore in the AT-1 bonds of Credit Suisse sold by HDFC Bank. "They were promised a return of 10-13%," said a source.

Following the allegations, the Dubai Financial Services Authority banned HDFC Bank from onboarding new customers in the city state due to failures in the sales process of these complex and high-risk securities.

Following this, the bank had in October sent two of its executives on "gardening leave" as part of the mis-selling probe.

HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 781, down 2.2% from the previous day when it lost more than 5%, extending losses for a second day following Chakraborty’s resignation. The stock has lost around 7.5% in two days.