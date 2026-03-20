Rupee suffers worst loss in over four years to close at 93.71 as Iran war jitters deepen

MUMBAI: The rupee had its worst loss in over four years to close at 93.71 on Friday, down 82 paise or close to 0.95%, as worries over the ongoing war in the Middle East deepened.

The rupee fell more than 1.1% to 93.7350 or 103 paise against the dollar during the day, eclipsing its previous record low of 92.63 on Wednesday. It closed at 93.71, down about 1.3% on the week, the steepest decline since late 2022. The unit opened down at 93.15 and continued to bleed through the day despite a positive equity market.

On MCX, the unit touched 93.80 or 1.13% losing 103 paise from the previous close.

A prolonged spike in crude prices could slow growth and stoke inflation in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

The oil shock has prompted foreign investors to pull out over $8 billion from domestic equities this month, the largest outflow since January 2025 which adds to the strain on the rupee. Last year they had ripped the market of $18.9 billion.