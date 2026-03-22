Keep equity market return expectations low

Equity Returns in India Over the Past 5-10 Years have been good. Especially for those who invested from 2020 onwards. It's helpful to benchmark against recent performance. Over the past 6 years (roughly 2020 March-2026 March), Indian large-cap indices like the Nifty 50 delivered strong compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) around 15-20%, while mid-caps and small-caps outperformed dramatically with CAGRs exceeding 30-40% in some segments.

For the past 10 years (2016-2026), the Nifty 50 has averaged about 13% CAGR, aligning with its long-term historical norm, but this period benefited from post-COVID recovery, low interest rates, and robust economic growth averaging 7-8% GDP annually.

However, 2025 marked a sharp slowdown, with the MSCI India Index returning only about 2.2% in USD terms, its worst relative performance in three decades compared to Asian and emerging market peers.

Why equity returns may be lower in the next 5-10 years

Several structural and cyclical factors suggest that Indian equity returns could moderate to single-digit or low double-digit CAGRs (e.g., 8-12%) over the next 5-10 years, compared to the 13-20%+ seen recently. This isn't a prediction of doom but a reflection of mean reversion, where exceptional past gains often lead to periods of consolidation. Key reasons include - elevated Valuations as a Drag on Future Returns, much lower inflation, and geopolitical risks. The Nifty 50 trades at around 21x forward price-to-earnings (P/E) for FY26 estimates, which is at the higher end of its 10-year range (22-28x).

However, the last 18 months have seen some moderation of prices and the recent month (Mar 2026) has seen some drawdown making the markets look attractive.

Corporate earnings growth is decelerating, with MSCI India estimates for FY26 at just 10%, down from the prior years.

This stems from muted domestic consumption, disappointing quarterly results (e.g., five quarters of depressed earnings through 2025), and GDP growth projections dipping to 6.4% for FY25—the slowest in four years. The Trump War is not helping anyone too!