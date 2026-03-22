Titan bets big on premiumisation, to open 20-25 Helios Luxe outlets in FY27

Titan will add 20 to 25 Helios Luxe outlets in the coming financial year (FY27) as it aims to increase its presence in the fast-growing accessible luxury segment. The Tata Group company will also continue to open 30 to 40 standalone Helios stores per annum, as it expects premiumisation to play an important role in its efforts to clock $1 billion in revenue from the watches business in FY27 and $2 billion by FY2030.

Helios Luxe currently operates nine boutiques across India, and has plans to have 15 boutiques before the end of this financial year. With five exclusive and seven other international brands introduced in India over the past 18 months, Helios Luxe has emerged as a strategic gateway for global watchmakers seeking a meaningful entry into the country.

“We will add 20 to 25 plus Helios Luxe stores in the coming year. Right now, these stores are largely in the metros. However, as we go further, we are signing a lot of stores in the tier 2 towns because a large part of India's wealth is sitting there,” Rahul Shukla, VP & CSMO, Watches Division, Titan Company Limited, told TNIE in an exclusive interaction.

The accessible luxury space, which is priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, has been growing at around 23% as a category. Titan claims that in Helios Luxe, this segment has been growing at around 46%, backed by a wide portfolio of brands, a growing economy and the rise of the affluent class who do not shy away from indulging in luxury.

India’s watch market is currently estimated at Rs 26,000 crore. Roughly half of it is sitting on watch prices above Rs 25,000. In the sub Rs 25,000, we have a substantial market share close to 47-48%.