Why Indian shares are worst performers

It was supposed to be an oasis in an otherwise turbulent world. For a long time, when the Indian story was sold to investors, it was the soaring domestic consumption story that attracted them. Government capital spending and household spending by the rising middle class were considered drivers of India’s growth that could not be affected by external problems. Since December 2024, the India story has been in relative decline.

Indian shares have underperformed the rest of the world so far in 2026. Other emerging markets and Asian equities have also clocked significantly higher returns. Over the past 12 months, the Nifty 50 has been up 13.8%, while the Korean benchmark has jumped 146% and Taiwanese shares have risen 70%.

After pulling out a record $19bn from Indian equities in 2025, foreign portfolio investors continue to see the red in the India story. They pulled out another $1.5 in the first two months of 2026. The only saving grace for India is the net inflow into domestic mutual fund equities. They have been net buyers, as their mandate is to invest in Indian equities through domestic equity-linked mutual funds. The momentum of flows into domestic equities has slowed in the first two months. The presence of domestic money is holding up Indian shares. Had it not been for a decisive shift in household savings to equities, Indian shares would have done worse.

Market analysts believe that today’s prices are a reflection of tomorrow’s profits. With stress on external trade due to surging crude oil prices and disruptions to exports via key trade routes in the Middle East, the Indian rupee is expected to continue sliding to new lows. That has spooked international investors. However, it is not just the rupee's value. The share price valuation was expensive relative to other markets despite the underperformance. Foreigners were unwilling to pay higher prices because businesses with stronger profit growth and dividend yields were available in other markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China.

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