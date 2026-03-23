Board okays conflict of interest code for Sebi officials; eases exit norms for AIFs

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) Board, which met here on Monday, approved a revised code of conduct to govern the issues of conflicts of interest for its whole-time members (WTMs) and other senior officials, while referring certain critical provisions to the government for consideration.

The board has also announced a slew of other decisions such as allowing alternative investment funds (AIFs) greater flexibility in exit norms, more freedom to handle residual assets and liabilities after the end of their tenure; permitting net settlement of funds for transactions done by FPIs in cash market and also relaxing investment norms for Invits and Reits.

The code of conduct and stricter disclosure norms for senior Sebi officials comes after recommendations by a high-level committee — one of the first major decisions taken by current chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey soon after taking over in March 2025 — chaired by former chief vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha. The panel had called for a comprehensive, legally enforceable system to replace the regulator’s existing and fragmented code.

The setting up of the panel was necessitated by allegations against the past chair Madhabi Puri Buch of not making adequate disclosures about her income as well as investments as well as that of her husband during and prior to her joining the Sebi as its chairperson.