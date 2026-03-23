Gold futures plunge Rs 8,089 to Rs 1.36 lakh/10g on global selloff, inflation fears

NEW DELHI: Gold prices plunged sharply by Rs 8,089 to Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday, tracking a global selloff amid rising inflation fears and a firm US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery slumped by Rs 8,089, or 5.6 per cent, to Rs 1,36,403 per 10 grams.

Last week, gold had dropped Rs 13,974, or 8.82 per cent, to close at around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams on the commodities bourse.

Analysts said the precious metal opened with a sharp gap down and is likely to extend its losing streak for the fourth consecutive week.

Gold resumed with a gap down on Monday and is likely to continue its downside momentum for the fourth consecutive week amid tensions in West Asia that have stoked inflation fears and rate hike bets in the near future, Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Choice Broking, said.

In the international market, gold futures on the Comex continued to decline for the fifth straight session.

The April contract depreciated USD 202.4, or 4.42 per cent, to USD 4,372.5 per ounce.