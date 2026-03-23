Govt restores RoDTEP scheme for exporters amid West Asia crisis

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, the government of India has restored all the benefits of the RoDTEP scheme for the exporters. In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) , the government restored the rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for all eligible export products till March 31.

“Recent developments in West Asia have led to challenges in maritime logistics, including changes in routing and transit patterns. These have had an impact on logistics costs and shipping schedules for export consignments moving to or through the region. In view of the evolving geopolitical situation and its implications for maritime trade, the Government of India has decided to restore the rates,” stated the Ministry of Commerce in their release.

Last month, the government halved the rate of duty benefits under the RoDTEP Scheme. The exporting community expressed disappointment and had sought reconsideration of the decision. The budget allocation under the RoDTEP scheme for 2025-26 was Rs 18,232 crore. It was proposed to increase to Rs 21,709 crore in 2026-27. But the budget allocated was Rs 10,000 crore.

Under the RoDTEP scheme, the government refunds some of the customs duties exporters pay for imports of goods used to produce items for exports.

Due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the freight rates have gone up considerably putting pressure on the exporters. Alongside, the insurance premiums have also been rising due to the crisis. The government launched the RELIEF scheme last week to aid the exporters and assured further assistance to help them cope with the situation.