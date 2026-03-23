Nikhil Kamath, Quant MF emerge as major investors in Swan Defence OFS

Nikhil Kamath and Quant Mutual Fund have emerged as the major investors in Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited’s (SDHI) recent Offer for Sale (OFS), according to industry sources. The two investors have taken almost half of the shares on offer. The OFS, undertaken by promoter Hazel Infra Limited, saw the two marquee investors lead a strong contingent of institutional players.

The offer was oversubscribed 1.2 times (119.55 per cent) in the non-retail category on its opening day, reflecting decisive investor conviction. The offer was launched to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) compliance, with the promoter offloading a 5.01% stake, equivalent to 26,38,747 equity shares. The floor price of the OFS was fixed at Rs 1,900.

Following a successful revitalisation of Pipavav, India’s largest shipyard, SDHI has secured major orders that underscore its return to operational excellence. The company bagged a $227 million contract from European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS for six chemical tankers, marking a first for an Indian shipbuilder.