Wipro launches innovation lab in Seoul as part of East Asia expansion plan

CHENNAI: As part of its expansion plan in East Asia, India’s leading IT services firm Wipro announced the launch of a new innovation lab in Seoul on Monday. The expansion also includes an enlarged office space in the city and continued investment in hiring local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally. The innovation lab will be part of the company’s Wipro Innovation Network (WIN).
Recently, South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing.
Wipro employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem, it said in a press release. The company serves South Korean clients through a strong local presence, complemented by its global Wipro Delivery Network. This integrated delivery model enables Korean enterprises to access specialized skills, industry expertise, and scalable global capabilities while retaining close local engagement. In parallel, Wipro is partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and create opportunities for early career professionals to work on advanced technology and innovation programs.
Vinay Firake, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa) Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Limited, said, “South Korea is a strategic growth market for Wipro and an increasingly important center of global innovation. Our expanded presence reflects our long term commitment to the region. By strengthening local capabilities, connecting Korea more deeply into our global delivery and innovation network, and co innovating closely with clients, we aim to help enterprises translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.”
The Seoul Innovation Lab will operate as part of the WIN, its global network of innovation facilities. The lab will focus primarily on technology, automotive, and industrial sectors, supporting use cases such as intelligent product engineering, software defined vehicles, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, and AI enabled operations.
With the launch of the Seoul Innovation Lab, Wipro now operates nine innovation facilities globally, including five across the APMEA region.
The expansion also builds on Wipro’s acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, completed last year. As part of the integration, more than 5,000 professionals, including senior leaders across South Korea, the Americas, Europe, and India, have joined Wipro. This has significantly strengthened Wipro’s product engineering and digital transformation capabilities, with South Korea playing an important role in serving clients across Asia and globally.