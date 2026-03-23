Wipro launches innovation lab in Seoul as part of East Asia expansion plan

CHENNAI: As part of its expansion plan in East Asia, India’s leading IT services firm Wipro announced the launch of a new innovation lab in Seoul on Monday. The expansion also includes an enlarged office space in the city and continued investment in hiring local talent to support South Korean clients locally and globally. The innovation lab will be part of the company’s Wipro Innovation Network (WIN).

Recently, South Korea has emerged as a major global innovation hub, with leadership across semiconductors, advanced technology, automotive engineering, and industrial manufacturing.

Wipro employs several hundred professionals in South Korea and continues to make sustained investments in the local ecosystem, it said in a press release. The company serves South Korean clients through a strong local presence, complemented by its global Wipro Delivery Network. This integrated delivery model enables Korean enterprises to access specialized skills, industry expertise, and scalable global capabilities while retaining close local engagement. In parallel, Wipro is partnering with leading academic institutions to upskill talent and create opportunities for early career professionals to work on advanced technology and innovation programs.