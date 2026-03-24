Asian shares mostly rebound after Trump hints at a possible end to the Iran war

TOKYO: Asian benchmarks mostly rebounded Tuesday, echoing cautious relief that swept through Wall Street after President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.1% in morning trading to 52,093.02, recovering some of the losses it suffered the previous day.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s stock price gained 1.1% in morning trading after it announced overnight that it was investing $1 billion in its Kentucky and Indiana auto plants. That's part of a plan to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years that the Japanese automaker announced in November. Japanese manufacturers have been eager to show their contribution to American jobs and economic growth.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 8,404.00. South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2% to 5,526.24.

Global markets have been on a roller coaster ride over worries about the war in Iran, which began in late February, especially nations in Asia, which are severely affected by any lack of access to the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for energy shipments from the Middle East.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained $2.02 to $90.15 a barrel. Brent crude the international standard, added $1.41 to $101.35 a barrel, reversing course from the easing overnight on Wall Street.

On Wall Street, the price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 10.9% to settle at $99.94, down from nearly $120 at one point last week, after Trump said the United States and Iran held productive talks “regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” over the last two days.