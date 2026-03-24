Centre notifies pipeline rules to boost PNG use amid LPG supply crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid a deepening LPG supply shortage due to the ongoing war in West Asia, the Centre on Tuesday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026 to fast-track pipeline infrastructure across the country.

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Under the new framework, entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the government will be allowed to lay, operate and expand pipelines across public, private and residential areas.

It mandates that all public entities—including central and state governments, urban authorities and local bodies—must grant permissions within specified timelines, failing which approvals will be deemed to have been granted automatically. The timelines range from 10 days for smaller city gas distribution (CGD) networks to up to 60 working days for large transmission pipelines.

A key highlight of the order is that housing societies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and other entities controlling access to residential premises are required to grant right of way within three working days of an application. In case of delays or denial, LPG supply to the concerned households may be discontinued after three months.