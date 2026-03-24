Government to cut broken rice in PDS to free up ethanol feedstock, says Food Secretary

NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to approach the Cabinet with a proposal to reduce the allocation of broken rice in grains distributed under the public distribution system (PDS) from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, a move that would free roughly 90 lakh tonne of broken rice annually for the ethanol sector, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) conference, Chopra said the proposal was aimed at providing the ethanol industry with a stable, year-round feedstock supply, reducing its dependence on whole grain stocks of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"Climate change is a reality. We need to make sure the supply chain is not disrupted. A steady supply of broken rice to the ethanol sector will help ensure that," he said.

At present, the grains distributed under PDS has 25 per cent broken rice to be provided to 80 crore beneficiaries. Under the new plan, this would be brought down to 10 per cent.

The surplus broken rice, drawn from the roughly 360-Â370 lakh tonne of rice distributed annually, would be sold through auction to ethanol producers, animal feed manufacturers and others.

A pilot has already been conducted in five states.

From next year, the government will stop supplying whole-grain FCI rice to distilleries. Broken rice from the revamped food scheme will take its place as the primary grain-based feedstock, Chopra said.

"Looking further ahead, from the next ethanol supply year, whole FCI rice will no longer be available for the sector. In its place, we are moving toward the supply of broken rice, a change that addresses multiple objectives simultaneously."

This proposal serves multiple interests at once: it improves the quality of grain received by PDS beneficiaries, eases storage and logistics pressures, and gives the ethanol sector a more stable, predictable, year-round feedstock, he said.