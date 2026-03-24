HDFC Bank hires law firms to investigate Atanu Chakraborty issue

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that it has appointed law firms to investigate and submit a report on the reasons cited by its former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter last week.

The bank said the appointment of external law firms - Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co - is a measure taken to independently look at the aspects mentioned in the letter to ensure an objective and fact-based assessment.

“The appointment of external law firms is a proactive measure taken by the bank to independently look at the aspects mentioned in the (resignation) letter of (Chakraborty) so as to ensure an objective and fact-based assessment,” the bank said in a statement on Tuesday

This step is keeping in view to constantly benchmark with the highest governance standards that the bank has practiced over decades, the statement added. Chakraborty in his resignation letter had cited certain issues in the past two years which are not in congruence with his “values and ethics.”

Despite the 12 member Board that met over his resignation repeatedly requesting him to explain the issues that he refused to budge, saying there were nothing more to add.

Then the Board, which appointed veteran banker Keki Mistry as the interim chairman, asked him to retract those words and redraft a new resignation letter, which was also turned down by the former finance secretary. Earlier, the RBI had supported the bank management on the matter.

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had asked independence directors should act responsibly. Addressing the press after a Board meeting on Monday, the Sebi chairman said the regulator will probe into the matter and also the minutes of the previous Board meetings of the bank, apart from Chakraborty’s unsubstantiated allegations.