Market takes a breather after Monday’s crash amid signs of de-escalation, Sensex and Nifty gain almost 2%

India’s equity market surged sharply on Tuesday after witnessing a heavy sell-off on Monday. The positive momentum mirrored the rally in global markets amid signs of de-escalation in West Asia after US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would order the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

The BSE Sensex closed the Tuesday session at 74,068.45, up 1372.06 points or 1.89%, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,912.40, up 400 points or 1.78%. The broader markets also mirrored the benchmark performance, with Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices outperforming, rising by 2.60% and 2.63% respectively, driven by widespread buying across stocks.

"The domestic market witnessed a relief rally following a temporary pause in attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which could lead to further leeway in easing West Asia–related tensions. However, caution persists as investors await greater clarity on the developments around the Strait of Hormuz,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nair added that the resulting supply chain issues are unlikely to have a lasting impact on markets and may be limited to a one- to two-quarter disruption in earnings.