Rezwan Razack: The man who kept India's money from being forgotten

The story of that childhood banknote, it turns out, encodes an entire chapter of Partition history most textbooks skip. When India and Pakistan became separate nations in 1947, Pakistan had no currency of its own. The two countries had been using the same British India notes.

The solution: overprint those existing notes with the words Government of Pakistan and Hukumat-e-Pakistan in the watermark window. The note Razack's grandfather had was one of these — except someone had cleverly scratched off the overprint, hoping to pass it as a regular Indian note. The bank was not fooled. It stamped the note and returned it.

"The history of partition," Razack says quietly, "is that the fight between India and Pakistan had become so vulnerable, so very tough, that the Reserve Bank of India was asked to manage Pakistan's affairs for one more year past August 1947." By June 1948, they were asked to leave.