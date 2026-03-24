SBI sees rupee breaching 96 if war lasts another month, says remittances to rise on better exchange rate

MUMBAI: If the Iran war continues for another month, the rupee, which has lost nearly 9% so far this fiscal including over 4.5% since the war began nearly a month back, may breach another sensitive barrier of 96 to a dollar, State Bank of India economists have warned. However, they say if the conflict stops over the next week to ten days, the unit may rally to 91.5-94.5. They have also ruled out any impact on remittances this fiscal because of the tension in the second largest source market.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the chief economic advisor to State Bank of India, said since the start of the war, the rupee at the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market is trading at 96.43 while most volatility remains concentrated in near term NDFs, which are foreign exchange derivatives contracts used for currencies that are not freely convertible.

“Going forward, if the war stretches beyond 10 days, the rupee is likely to face depreciation headwinds further (considering no significant intervention by the RBI). If the war continues for another month, the rupee may cross the 96 level but if the war stops in another seven to ten days, the unit is likely to be largely trading in a 91.5-94.5 range," Ghosh said in a note.

Regular intervention by the central bank on both sides by selling dollars to prevent sharp depreciation and on some days buying dollars when the rupee is appreciating has helped the rupee remain less volatile through the current year, he said.

Ghosh also busted another narrative that the rupee fall helps harried exporters whacked by US tariffs since last August and now the Iran war, saying the argument that a cheaper rupee acts as a shock absorber and hence should be allowed to depreciate does not hold beyond a point.

“The rupee cannot act as a shock absorber beyond a threshold after which it does not absorb shock any further because exporters’ responses indicate that exports respond weak exchange rates only in small manner which is statistically insignificant across all horizons," he said.

The latest export growth of 0.6% in January 2026 also establishes this as since January 2025 the rupee has depreciated by around 6%. This implies that exchange rate depreciation does not significantly stimulate exports thereby indicating that the rupee is no longer functioning as an effective shock absorber.