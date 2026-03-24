Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises Limited files DRHP for IPO

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based hospital chain Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through a fresh issue of Rs 8,000 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 4.32 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders and investors, the company said on Tuesday.

The promoters include Imperius Healthcare Investments Pte Ltd, Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt Ltd. The equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each, will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Singapore investment major Temasek and Dr Ranjan Pai-backed hospital chain will be used for repayment of debt of Rs 5,378 crore at its material subsidiary Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd and the acquisition of a minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt Ltd of Rs 574 crore.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 5,378 crore will be utilised for repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by one of the company's material subsidiaries, Manipal Hospitals Private Limited, Rs 574 crore for acquisition of minority stake in the company's stepdown subsidiary, Sahyadri Hospitals Private Limited, and general corporate purposes.

Pune-headquartered Sahyadri Hospitals was acquired by Manipal Hospitals on July 9. The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 1,600 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.