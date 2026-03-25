Centre retains inflation target at 4% for another five years

MUMBAI: As widely expected, the government has retained the decade-old flexible inflation targeting framework leaving the targeted price index at 4% with a 2% margin either way. The decision was taken after the second review of the framework held in the national capital on Wednesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 45ZA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the government, in consultation with the Bank, hereby notifies the inflation target for the period beginning from the 1st day of April, 2026 and ending on the 31st March, 2031, with a inflation target of 4%; upper tolerance level at 6% and lower tolerance level at 2%,” Aparna Sinha, an economic adviser to the finance ministry, said in a gazette notification on Wednesday.

Last August the RBI had come out with a discussion paper on the forthcoming review of its flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework seeking to examine the past nine years of inflation targeting experience, considering global experiences and emerging economic risks.