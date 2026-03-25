Ex-Google chief Matt Brittin appointed new BBC director-general

LONDON: The BBC on Wednesday named Matt Brittin, a former Google executive with no television or journalism experience, as its next director-general.

The appointment to the high-profile role comes as the under-fire British broadcaster faces drastic shifts in the media landscape and a $10-billion lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump.

"The BBC Board has today appointed Matt Brittin as the 18th Director-General of the BBC. Matt, former President Google EMEA, will take over the role on 18 May," the BBC said in a statement.

Chairman of the BBC board, Samir Shah said: "Matt brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation."

Brittin's name has been circulating in the UK media for weeks, after the current director-general, Tim Davie resigned in November over the editing of a documentary about Trump.

The Times daily wrote ahead of Brittin's appointment that appointing a tech executive with no direct experience of television or journalism would be a "significant shift" and "raised some eyebrows".

The Daily Telegraph quoted an unnamed senior media figure calling this a "huge, huge risk".

Davie, who has held the post since 2020, is due to step down on April 2, and Brittin will be taking on a challenging post.

The job specification posted on the BBC website in November described the role as one of "the most important, high-profile public posts in the UK".

For over a decade, Brittin was president of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa division, which earns around a third of its revenue.

The 57-year-old stepped down last year after 18 years at Google, saying he wanted a break.