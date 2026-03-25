RBI okays Abu Dhabi-based IHC's takeover of Sammaan Capital

MUMBAI: Leading non-bank lender Sammaan Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, has said the Reserve Bank has approved the acquisition of its 66.65% stake by Avenir Investment RSC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), for around $1 billion. The news sent its stock price soaring 11% to Rs 155.52.

The company further said the central bank has also cleared the appointment of IHC nominee Alwyn Dinesh Crasta as a director on the board for a period of up to five years.

Sammaan said Avenir plans to invest Rs 8,850 crore through a preferential issue. Post-allotment, Avenir is expected to hold around 41.23% stake, which could increase to 63.36% after the preferential issue and open offer.

Sammaan had announced that IHC was investing $1 billion to acquire an initial stake of over 43% through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants at Rs 139 per share. This would follow an open offer for an additional 26%, making IHC the promoter of the company owning over 66.6%.