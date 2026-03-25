Sebi launches 'verified app label initiative' to fight fake investment apps

MUMBAI: Warning that many fake investment apps promising assured returns are mushrooming by the day, taking the public for a ride, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said such apps, which closely resemble those of Sebi-registered intermediaries, are not only defrauding investors but also damaging their trust in the market.

"The damage caused by such fake apps is not just financial, but also a loss of confidence. When trust is damaged, investor participation and market development suffers,” Pandey said here Wednesday while launching the ‘Sebi verified app label initiative,’ which is a simple but important investor protection measure by the regulator.

“This initiative is not just about a label on an app. It is about trust and safety. It is about helping investors distinguish the genuine from the fake,” he said.

Growing retail participation in the securities market, with more than 140 million unique investors, reflects greater trust in markets, he said, adding, “This opportunity also brings responsibility. We must make the journey of first-time investors safer. Growth has to be matched by protection.”

Sebi over the years has taken many steps towards investor protection such as Sebi Check and Validated UPI handles, which help investors to easily verify whether a payment is being made to a genuine Sebi-registered intermediary or not.