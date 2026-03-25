Sensex, Nifty up 4% from Monday's low after reports of diplomatic talks between US, Iran

India’s equity market logged a healthy gain for the second straight session on Wednesday, driven by a decline in crude oil prices and positive cues from Asian markets, as optimism around a potential de-escalation in the West Asia conflict lifted overall sentiment and risk appetite. At close, the Sensex surged 1,205 points or 1.63% to 75,273.45, while the Nifty advanced 394.05 points or 1.72% to settle at 23,306.45.

The two indices had logged similar gains on Tuesday, thus recovering over 4% from the lows of Monday (March 23). Equities and currency have come under severe pressure since the start of March as escalating tensions in West Asia have pushed Brent crude oil and natural gas prices to elevated levels. The rupee weakened by 20 paise to 93.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to sustained foreign fund outflows that kept investors cautious.

The fresh recovery in equities comes amid reports that US vice president JD Vance is set to meet Iranian officials in Pakistan. Earlier, President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would order the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

"Potential diplomatic progress between the US and Iran—despite mixed geopolitical commentary—led to easing crude oil prices below $100, which was welcomed by the market. Early signs of normalisation in maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz are likely to further support investor confidence, although it may be early to comment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Nair added that India’s valuation premium, which had remained elevated for some time, has corrected to more reasonable levels, offering investors greater comfort at current market levels.