Data centre capacity to grow 4x to 4 gw by FY30, Rs 4 trillion investment seen: Report

MUMBAI: The country’s data centre capacity is expected to jump nearly four times to reach the 4-gw mark by FY30 from 1.2 gw in fiscal 2025 on the back of increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the tremendous cost competitiveness that the country enjoys in building them.

According to a report by CareRatings, the data centre capacity per million Internet users remains significantly lower in the country at 1.2 mw per million users, compared to the world average of 5 mw.

This massive capacity addition will involve operators pumping in close to Rs 1.5 trillion between fiscals 2026 and 2030, taking the overall investment that this capacity augmentation will demand to around Rs 4 trillion, the report said.

The report attributes the massive expansion to the high digitization that the economy already enjoys, coupled with the cost competitiveness in building data centres along with the increasing adoption of AI as the key growth drivers.

Despite these advantages, the country’s share in the global data centre market was only around 4% in 2025 with a capacity of 1.2 gw, which is likely to reach 4 gw by 2030, the report said, adding the domestic co-location data centre capacity has registered major growth since FY21 and doubled to 1.2 gw by FY25. The global data centre capacity stood at 30 gw as of end 2025.

Capacity growth so far has been complemented by high absorption levels with utilisation above 90% on average during this period. Going forward, strong demand is expected to support steady absorption.