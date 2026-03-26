India is producing much more LPG than it needs to import: Petroleum ministry

NEW DELHI: India is producing much more LPG than it needs to import, said the petroleum ministry on Thursday. As per the ministry’s press note, in addition to domestic production, 800 TMT of assured inbound LPG cargoes have already been secured and are en route from the United States, Russia, Australia and other countries.

The ministry said that, following the LPG Control Order issued by it, domestic refinery production has been ramped up by 40%, bringing daily LPG output to 50 TMT (more than 60% of the requirement) against a total daily requirement of around 80 TMT. The net daily import requirement has consequently come down to only 30 TMT — meaning India is now producing much more than it needs to import.

“Approximately one full month of supply is firmly arranged, with additional procurement being finalised continuously. Oil companies are successfully delivering over 50 lakh cylinders every day,” said the ministry in a press note.

Due to the ongoing war in West Asia, the movement of vessels has been reduced at the major chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz. India is dependent on imports to meet around 60% of its LPG requirement, and nearly 90% of these imports come through this route. In effect, roughly 55% of India’s LPG consumption volumes are currently at risk.