Infosys to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT, Stratus in $560 million deals

Infosys announced that it has signed agreements to acquire two US-based firms, Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus, in deals worth up to $560 million, marking one of its larger recent bets on sector-focused capabilities.

The company will acquire Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million and Stratus for up to $95 million, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

The transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisitions come at a time when large IT services firms are increasingly leaning on vertical-specific capabilities and consulting depth to drive growth, as discretionary tech spending remains tepid.

The larger of the two deals is Optimum Healthcare IT, a Florida-based healthcare consulting and digital transformation firm focused on provider organisations.

The company has over 1,600 employees and works across areas such as electronic health records and enterprise systems. Infosys said the acquisition will expand its presence in the provider segment and add new client relationships.

Optimum’s revenues have scaled up sharply, reaching $275.9 million in FY25 from $106.6 million in FY24, suggesting a fast-growing asset in a segment where demand has remained relatively resilient.

The second acquisition, Stratus, is a New Jersey-based technology consulting firm focused on property and casualty insurers.

With a team of over 450, the company specialises in Guidewire-related services, including implementation, cloud migration and data platforms. Infosys said the acquisition will strengthen its insurance capabilities, particularly in the P&C segment.

Taken together, the two acquisitions point to a continuation of Infosys’ recent approach of making targeted, mid-sized buys to build depth in specific verticals rather than pursuing large, broad-based deals.

Healthcare and financial services remain among the largest revenue contributors for Indian IT firms, but clients in both sectors are also among the most cautious on discretionary spending. That has pushed vendors to focus on domain-led consulting and platform expertise, areas where both Optimum and Stratus operate.