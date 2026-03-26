Real estate sector may see rise in construction costs amid West Asia conflict

As the Iran war drags into its fourth week, India’s real estate sector is beginning to feel the heat, grappling with supply constraints in raw materials that could potentially delay project deliveries. While industry experts say there is no direct impact yet, a prolonged conflict could have far-reaching consequences.

Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), said construction costs are rising due to the sector’s heavy reliance on energy and logistics, along with emerging supply-side constraints in key materials.

“Investor sentiment and capital deployment are also turning more cautious. The impact is indirect for now, but if the situation persists, costs could rise further and project timelines may get stretched,” he said.

Last week, Finolex Cables told TNIE that the industry is witnessing shortages of raw materials such as PVC and steel, although the company is yet to feel the full impact. S Sridharan, chairman of Sabari & Lyra Properties and executive committee member at Credai National Delhi, said developers have so far refrained from raising prices by relying on existing inventories.

“The electrical segment is the worst affected. Prices of cables, conduits, PVC and CPVC pipes could rise by nearly 25% due to elevated crude prices,” he said.

PVC, a byproduct of crude oil, saw prices surge 40-50% since February 28, though they are currently hovering around $104.

Jain added that input costs have risen across the board. “Steel and cement costs are up due to higher transportation expenses. Prices of PVC pipes and fittings are increasing with petrochemical costs, while wires and cables are becoming costlier due to rising copper prices. Materials such as glass, tiles, ceramics and sanitaryware are also seeing price increases,” he said.