ScaleFlux opens Bengaluru centre to expand AI, storage innovation

US-based semiconductor company ScaleFlux has inaugurated a new office in Bellandur, Bengaluru, as part of its plans to expand engineering capabilities and strengthen its presence in India.

The facility will operate as the company’s India Design and Innovation Centre, focusing on next-generation storage technologies for artificial intelligence, cloud, and hyperscale infrastructure. The centre is expected to contribute to global product development across areas such as ASIC and SoC design, storage architecture, performance optimisation and platform validation, according to a company statement.

ScaleFlux said it has already invested $30 million in India and plans to invest an additional $30 million over the next two to three years. The company also intends to hire over 100 engineers during this period.

“India represents a critical pillar in our global innovation strategy, and the launch of our Design and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. With the rapid evolution of AI, cloud, and data-intensive applications, the need for intelligent and efficient storage infrastructure has never been greater. India’s strong engineering talent ecosystem enables us to accelerate innovation and build next-generation storage technologies,” said Hao Zhong, CEO and co-founder, in the statement.

Romesh Mehta, Managing Director of ScaleFlux India Private Limited, said the centre would focus on building capabilities in chip design and system integration.

“Our focus will be on developing high-impact capabilities across chip design, system integration, and storage performance, while creating opportunities for specialised talent to work on complex, real-world infrastructure challenges,” he said.

The centre is now operational and forms part of the company’s broader global engineering and innovation road map.