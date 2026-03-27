Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos demonstrates largest single-piece 3D-printed booster engine test

CHENNAI: Chennai-based AgniKul Cosmos, an end-to-end space transportation company, has recently completed a critical booster engine test of its engine, Agnite, demonstrating large-scale 3D printing of rocket engines at an unprecedented level.

Unlike traditional engines that take several months to manufacture, AgniKul’s engines can be fully 3D printed in just seven days. This dramatically reduces production complexity and turnaround time. This capability translates directly into faster launch responsiveness, enabling AgniKul to support missions on significantly shorter notice than the industry norm.

For satellite operators, this means access to secure firm launch schedules, access to custom orbital trajectories, and the ability to plan missions with a level of certainty that shared launch arrangements cannot offer.

Speaking to TNIE about potential business growth for the company, Moin SPM, co-founder & COO of AgniKul Cosmos, said, “One of the best things about the engine that we have fired is, it's a liquid engine. So, it allows us to do recovery and reusability of the rocket itself. So, because it can do multiple tests or multiple starts that allows us to actually do both ascent and descent in a rocket.”