Crashing rupee, rising oil prices pull down market after two sessions of gains

After two sessions of meaningful gains, India’s equity market fell sharply again on Friday due to a spike in crude oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions. The sharp depreciation of the rupee weighed down by relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also hampered sentiments.

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 1,690.23 points (2.25%) to settle at 73,583.22 on Friday, while the Nifty fell 486.85 points (2.09%) to end at 22,819.60. With this, the two indices closed in the red for the fifth consecutive week. The broader market also exhibited pressure with the Nifty Midcap index declining by 2.23% and the Small cap index falling by around 1.74%.

The m-cap of all BSE-listed firms came down from Rs 430.53 lakh crore to Rs 421.62 lakh crore, making investors poorer by around Rs 9 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the rupee hit a record low beyond Rs 94.80 per dollar, shedding 83 paise in one session, its worst fiscal-year drop in over a decade fueled by energy supply fears from the West Asia conflict.

"Indian equities ended lower after a volatile session as rising bond yields coupled with negative cues from western markets and mixed Asian performance kept investors on the edge. Profit booking set in after the recent two-session rally as the rupee fell to an all-time low amid sustained FII selling, while escalating tensions in the Middle East heightened caution among investors ahead of the weekend,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

FPIs have withdrawn Rs 123,688 crore from the Indian financial market in March till the 25th. On March 27, FII net sales stood at 4,084.88 crore.