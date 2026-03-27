Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 introduced in Lok Sabha: 717 provisions to be decriminalised

The government on Friday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, proposing wide-ranging changes including decriminalisation of several provisions to simplify India’s regulatory framework and reduce compliance burdens.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada introduced the Bill at the Lok Sabha seeking to amend 784 provisions across 79 Central Acts administered by 23 ministries. One of the major amendments include the decriminalisation of 717 provisions, aimed at replacing criminal penalties with civil or administrative measures. The government expects that this move will remove the fear of prosecution for minor and technical violations, thereby building a conducive business environment.

“The Bill seeks to rationalise more than 1000 offences, removing outdated and redundant provisions thereby improving the overall regulatory environment. The Bill envisages a shift from criminal penalties for minor, technical, or procedural defaults to civil and administrative enforcement mechanisms,” stated the Ministry of Commerce in its release.

In addition, the Bill proposes 67 amendments focused on improving ease of living, signalling a broader push to make regulatory processes more citizen-friendly.

The revised bill called for changes to provisions in several laws, including the Indian Ports Act and Merchant Shipping Act, both introduced in 2025, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Delhi Police Act, 1978, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, among others.

Previously, Jan Vishwas 2023 Act, notified on 11 August 2023, had decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 central Acts administered by 19 ministries/departments.

