Revenue loss pegged at Rs 7000 crore on fortnightly basis due to petrol, diesel excise duty cut

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi on Thursday said the government’s recent changes on the excise duty on petrol and diesel will likely result in a revenue implication of Rs 7000 crore on a fortnightly basis. Chaturvedi assured that revenue outcomes will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis, given the ongoing volatility in global trade conditions.

Chaturvedi said, "Revenue implications will be seen by the department. As I said earlier on the side of exports, there was a revenue implication. We will be looking at the trends of imports for the fortnightly period and then coming up with what has been the revenue implication because please understand that the situation is dynamic."

On Friday, the government slashed excise duties for petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing them down to Rs 3 per litre of petrol and zero for a litre of diesel. According to the CBIC Chairman, this is a “calibrated” response to global supply uncertainties, with a back-of-the-envelope estimate indicating an additional ₹1,500 crore in revenue over a fortnight from new levies on fuel exports.