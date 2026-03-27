Tenneco plans acquisitions, expansion of R&D facility in Hosur

The company is targeting double-digit growth with $2 million investment in the R&D facility in Hosur, a few potential acquisitions within the auto components sector, and also by bringing some patented products out of its 5,000 patents and tweaking them according to the needs of Indian customers. It has R&D facilities in Hosur and Chakan. “We are planning a global state-of-the-art R&D facility here. We want to make India self-sufficient and a hub for the technology. We are at a point where we can make our patents,” said Chandra. The company has around 150 engineers at its R&D facility and wants to raise it to 200.

Chandra said, “The shock absorber market size is nearly Rs 5,000 crore. We are the largest supplier of suspension and struts to all Indian OEMs with our market share standing at 52%. We are also the largest supplier for clean air and powertrain solutions with a market share of over 57%.”

The company has produced nearly 5 million clean air solutions, 51 million spark plugs, 43 million bearings and over 21 million struts and shock absorbers. Over 7 million of suspension alone is manufactured at Hosur. It has 12 plants across India, including in Hosur and Puducherry, producing products in clean air & powertrain solutions and advanced ride technologies segment.

The company is also exploring M&A of underperforming suppliers identified by OEMs and vehicle manufacturers. “We are zero-debt, which helps us to explore acquisition of companies as part of inorganic growth,” he added.