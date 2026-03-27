Zebra expands in smaller cities amid manufacturing, logistics demand

BENGALURU: Zebra Technologies is expanding in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, owing to rising demand from manufacturing, quick commerce and logistics sectors in emerging industrial and consumption hubs, Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Country Head Intelligent Supply Chain (ISC), told TNIE.

The company is increasing its presence in cities such as Hosur, Krishnagiri, Salem, Coimbatore, Pune and Ahmedabad, where industrial activity and consumption are rising. Thiruppathi said these locations are seeing stronger economic momentum, driven by manufacturing growth and a widening middle-class base.

“Manufacturing is our fastest growing vertical,” he said, adding that growth in factories is also supporting sectors such as retail, e-commerce and transportation. As incomes rise in these regions, spending on goods is increasing, leading to expansion in both physical retail and online commerce.

He pointed to the growth of dark stores and fulfillment centres as a key trend. These facilities, which support quick commerce and faster deliveries, are becoming an important part of Zebra’s business in India. The company works with retailers and logistics providers to improve tracking, inventory and delivery efficiency.

Transport, logistics and ports are also seeing higher demand for digitisation. “Manufacturing also needs transport and logistics (TNL), both at the periphery and internally. Retail e-commerce needs TNL,” he said.